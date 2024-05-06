Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells 13,400 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 418.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

