iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,229. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

