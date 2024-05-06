Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,317. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

