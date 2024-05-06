Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,131 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,757. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

