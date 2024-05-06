Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $26,570.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $26,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 14,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

