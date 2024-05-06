Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $649,420.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.07. The stock had a trading volume of 339,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after buying an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

