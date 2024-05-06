Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vicor Stock Down 0.9 %

Vicor stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.66. 70,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,661. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $98.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vicor by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

