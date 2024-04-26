Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on MWA

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $42,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.