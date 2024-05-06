Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 357,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,014. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

