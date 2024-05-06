National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,131 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $130.66. 1,762,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

