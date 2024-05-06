National Bank of Canada FI Buys 180,112 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,112 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,286. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

