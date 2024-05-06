Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $46.51. 4,409,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,072,675. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

