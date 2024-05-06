Donal L. Mulligan Purchases 30,000 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HLF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $999.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Herbalife by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

