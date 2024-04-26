American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in April

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AHOTF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

