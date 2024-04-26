Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Increases By 700.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of APELY stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $18.54.
About Alps Alpine
