WisdomTree (WT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

