Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTS stock opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

