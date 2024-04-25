FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Decreased by Analyst

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cardinal Energy in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CJ stock opened at C$7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

