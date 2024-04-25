Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($40.76) target price on the stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,346 ($28.98) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,233 ($27.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,022.20 ($37.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,351.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,390.33. The stock has a market cap of £52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -362.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 58.88 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently -3,647.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

In other news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 4,150 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,380 ($29.40) per share, for a total transaction of £98,770 ($121,998.52). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,170 shares of company stock worth $9,923,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

