Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA
APA Stock Performance
APA opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
APA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.
About APA
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than APA
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.