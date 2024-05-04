First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 24,743 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

