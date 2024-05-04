Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $561.41 and last traded at $559.37. 613,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,420,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

