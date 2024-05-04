Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.86 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Ultra has a market cap of $62.86 million and $1.24 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,633.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.98 or 0.00736993 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00102930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013721 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16724545 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $997,933.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

