Orthofix Medical’s (OFIX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OFIX. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $507.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $21.60.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

