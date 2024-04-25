Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %
SMMF opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $407.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Financial Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.