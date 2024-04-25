SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $71.35 on Friday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.01 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

