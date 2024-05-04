American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.29. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.40%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

