LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 112.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

