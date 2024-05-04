LGT Group Foundation Buys 7,681 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.12% of Ambarella worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.