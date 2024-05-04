Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 1,956 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John R. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, John R. Moore sold 8,029 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $160,660.29.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John R. Moore sold 17,993 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $359,860.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,078,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,586,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 651,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 178,313 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

