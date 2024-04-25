Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 830.83 ($10.26).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.36) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.68) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.28) to GBX 680 ($8.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.49) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 870 ($10.75) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 605 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a market capitalization of £4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,891.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 855.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 778.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,565.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howden Joinery Group

In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £1,797.76 ($2,220.55). In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,220.55). Also, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of £153.09 ($189.09) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,403.68). Insiders bought a total of 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Stories

