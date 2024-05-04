One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.17. 467,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,770. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

