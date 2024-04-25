WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

