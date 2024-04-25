Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the third quarter worth $78,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.
