JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $145.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.70.

NASDAQ VC opened at $111.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. Visteon has a 12 month low of $105.76 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The business had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

