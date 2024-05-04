Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.32.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 12,204,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.