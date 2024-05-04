Compound Price Reaches $58.07 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $58.07 or 0.00091340 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $471.16 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,267 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,156.48063319 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 58.71302653 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 491 active market(s) with $33,886,164.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

