Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 9.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $122.81 and last traded at $121.99. 5,955,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 4,065,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.46.

The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.