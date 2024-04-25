Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 182,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

