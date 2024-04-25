StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

SBFG opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SB Financial Group worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

