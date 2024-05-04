Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $147.00 at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $5,890,793 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

