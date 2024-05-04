LGT Group Foundation Sells 27,226 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after purchasing an additional 617,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after purchasing an additional 613,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

