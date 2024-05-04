LGT Group Foundation Purchases New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.02. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $137.12 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

