Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Winnebago Industries worth $97,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

