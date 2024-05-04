Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 127,763 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,763 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of SouthState worth $65,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SouthState by 50.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB opened at $78.57 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

