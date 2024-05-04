Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $101.26 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $101,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,672,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 1,231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 146,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 247.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 127,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.