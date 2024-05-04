Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,961 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Chart Industries worth $80,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,159,000 after purchasing an additional 270,133 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,340,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 89,141 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

