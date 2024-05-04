Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

