Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Inuvo Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE INUV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

