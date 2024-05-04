Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $381.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.